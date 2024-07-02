Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mother Burst Into Tears After He Misses Penalty During EURO 2024 Match Against Slovenia

Portugal captain and star footballer Cristiano was seen crying after missing a penalty during Monday's round-of-16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, was also seen crying from the stands after seeing her son emotionally break down after Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved a penalty for Slovenia. Portugal remains locked at 0-0 in the knockout match against Slovenia, which is playing its first Euros in 22 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cried After Missing Penalty

#DramaAtEuro2024Germany#ARollercoasterForRonaldo

It was an emotional roller-coaster in Germany last night for Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo (39) missed a crucial penalty deep in extra time and broke down crying.

pic.twitter.com/O5PYXqWvJg

Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mother Burst Into Tears

pic.twitter.com/v4dTlJwPP5

However, Ronaldo the net in the shootout to help Portugal progress through to the quarter-final. “Sadness at the start is joy at the end,” Ronaldo said after a match interview following the final whistle. “That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments."

"We now have a difficult game against France, who are the favourites to win the competition along with Germany and Spain, but we're going to war, this is football, the team is doing well, this was a boost of energy that the team had today and we're going to fight until the end," Ronaldo said.