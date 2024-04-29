"We are ready, we have a lot of confidence": Bayern Munich coach Tuchel ahead of UCL semi-final clash

Munich [Germany], April 29 : Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel stated that his team has the confidence to feature in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley ahead of their first leg of the semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Bayern won against host Los Blancos at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the semi-final. In the quarter-final match against Arsenal, the jubilant home crowd played a major role in putting pressure on the visiting players.

As Tuchel exudes confidence in Bayern's chances of featuring in the final, he asked the fans to recreate the atmosphere that the team witnessed against Arsenal.

"We want to get to Wembley and win there. We are ready, we have a lot of confidence. It was important to beat Arsenal. Now the next step is against Real Madrid. We want to be competitive and reach Wembley. We have to focus on tomorrow and be well prepared," Tuchel said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"We need an absolutely top atmosphere. It was already great against Arsenal - it has to be even better now. We also need the spectators to support us, even in moments when it's more difficult. We need maximum support to get through phases in which we have to suffer. Together with the spectators, we need to create an atmosphere that gives us an advantage," he added.

Tuchel went on to talk about the approach that his team will be taking against the most successful team in the competition's history.

"The semi-final already feels a bit like the final. My approach is to line up like a final. Four injured players would probably be too many in total if we know they can't play through. But there are different injuries. But we won't approach it with the background that there's still a game to play. We want to play the game in isolation. We have the freedom, we'll put everything in tomorrow and then we'll see," Tuchel said.

For Real Madrid the Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr will carry the attacking threat. They played a key role in their quarter-final triumph against Manchester City.

Tuchel outlined the threat carried by the Brazilian duo and said, "They're both good but also different. Rodrygo scores a lot of decisive goals. Vinicius is often on the left where he dribbles, is very good at shooting. Rodrygo also has incredible pace and also plays as the centre-forward at times."

While Bayern face Real Madrid in the first semi-final, Paris Saint German and Dortmund will compete for a spot in the final on Wednesday.

