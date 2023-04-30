"We can hurt them, we've quality players," says Tottenham manager Ryan Mason ahead of clash against Liverpool

Anfield [United Kingdom], April 30 : Tottenham's interim manager Ryan Mason is confident that his team has enough quality to produce a result against Liverpool at their fortress Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

With the likes of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane at his disposal, Mason would be looking to utilise them fully to threaten Liverpool's defence.

"We feel confident that whenever we have the ball against any opposition, we can hurt them because we've got quality players, but at the same time we have to respect who we're coming up against, be a team, be humble together, work hard for each other and hopefully get a positive result," said Ryan in the pre-match conference as quoted by Tottenham.

It won't be an easy task to accomplish for Spurs as Liverpool at Anfield are almost invincible. They would need to produce something special to get a result in their favour and get one step closer to the Top 4 spot in the Premier League.

"It's Anfield, it's in their stadium and they're a strong team so we'll have to be ready to play an intense game and impose our style on it, but it's a game of football at the end of the day so we have to be ready to fight, work for each other and take care of the things on the pitch."

Tottenham played a hard-fought draw against Manchester United on Friday. In contrast, Liverpool was in action a day earlier against West Ham United. A single day could affect the fitness level of the players. Still, Mason believes his players are ready to fight and pull out a positive result.

"They've had an extra day to recover than us but that's football. We have to go there, be ready for a fight, be together again and hopefully get a positive result."

