"We deserved to win": NorthEast United Coach Benali reflects on triumph over Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : NorthEast United FC head Juan Pedro Benali opened up on their victory over Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) and said that they deserved to win the game, according to the league's official website.

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) defeated Mumbai City FC (MCFC) 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday. This was the first time that the Highlanders (NEUFC) triumphed over the Islanders in their last seven ISL meetings.

Despite dominating 65.2% of the possession, Mumbai City FC could take only three shots on target, as compared to the seven of the visitors. The home team took 31 crosses, but were unable to muster up concrete chances in the final third, according to a release from ISL.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Benali said that the Highlanders played against a very good team. He added that it was fantastic three points.

"We deserved to win. We played against a very good team. Great players with good coach. A beautiful pitch. We went with the game plan.. and fantastic three points. The result, how many goals in or out is not important, the most important is the three points," Benali was quoted by ISL as saying.

The head coach heaped praise on Macarton Nickson and said that he deserved to win the 'Player of the Match' award.

"He (Nickson) showed everyone he deserved it. He played very well. Great young player but at the same time, he needs to have his feet on the floor," Benali stated.

NorthEast United made the first breakthrough of the game through Alaaeddine Ajaraie in the opening minute of the game. Ajaraie shined later in the second half to double the lead for the Highlanders. Later in the game youngster Macarton Nickson scored a late stunner to end the game on a high note. NorthEast United FC recorded their sixth win of the campaign, moving up to fourth in the standings.

Nickson displayed a stunning performance in the midfield by blocking the hosts' attacks. Mumbai City FC dominated most of the possession but Macarton helped shield the defence while winning the ball in important situations. The youngster was named the 'Player of the Match'.

