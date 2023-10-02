"We ended with 1-0 win, very happy with that": Kerala Blasters coach Frank Dauwen after win over Jamshedpur

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 2 : Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Frank Dauwen was delighted with the result as his side beat Jamshedpur FC in their second game of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters FC captain Adrian Luna scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute to hand the Blasters an important victory. There were not a lot of chances for both sides, but KBFC secured all three points by capitalising on their one big chance.

Kerala Blasters FC now have six points from their opening two games and have won their first two matches for the first time in ISL history. Looking back at the game, Dauwen acknowledged that his side faced difficulties in the first half but stated his team were in better control of the game after the introduction of Dimitri Diamantakos and Vibin Mohanan.

"We had a lot of difficulties. And also, when they had the ball, the space was too deep to cover the ball. So we had a big problem in the first half. But I think after we made changes after one hour, I think with Dimi (Diamantakos) and Vibin (Mohanan) in the team, we had more control over the ball. And then, we scored one fantastic goal with Luna. The first work was done, and we ended with the 1-0 victory, so very happy with that," Dauwen said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

Dauwen was delighted with the support of the home fans, who turned up in large numbers to support the team again. Praising their tireless support throughout the match, he mentioned the influence they have on the team.

"That is amazing (the support). Also, in the first game, the support was very amazing. Also today, the club or the players, they love it. Also when they are not that good in the game, they help them (players). And then, after the goal, the 1-0 (they cheered a lot). They are amazing. Fantastic," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor