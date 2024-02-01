"We had problems, overcame them and had lot of good moments": Klopp on Liverpool's 4-1 win over Chelsea

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Following Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League (PL) on Thursday at Anfield, head coach Jurgen Klopp said that he was "super happy" with the team's performance.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Klopp said they did the right thing time and again.

"The game felt in the first half more dominant than it actually was, like possession-wise. That's an interesting insight, and then it was clear we have to do the right things again and again and again. And that's what we did... But then we controlled it again and that's the most important thing...

"It's not about that you get through this super-convincing and with no problems, the opponents are too good for that. That's why I'm super happy with the performance, just because we had problems, we overcame them and had a lot of good moments," Klopp said, according to Liverpool website.

Asked about Liverpool's squad, he said it is full of talent and there's a lot of potential there.

"I said it before, I love pretty much everything about the team. The best thing is that there's a lot of talent there and we mix it up. There's a lot of potential there and we mix it up with attitude and that makes quality. The more often we do that, the more often we have a chance to win a football game," he said.

Asked about Darwin Nunez's performance, the German coach said that he was "outstanding" against Chelsea in the Premier League.

"Outstanding, really good. Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously, because he has so many situations where he missed but it was the first game since we count that a player hit the woodwork four times in a game. Now think you are in his boots, how that feels. Missing a penalty, you could see it at half-time, he was really upset with himself. Then missing the header from close range, but then setting up a goal. He stays in the game. There was never a striker who barely could walk and everybody asks, 'What is he doing?' and he became then the final picture of himself, but this is the way how it works," Klopp said.

Liverpool kept their PL supremacy alive with a dominant 4-1 win over Chelsea at their home arena of Anfield. Klopp's side had an advantage in the first half with goals from Diogo Jota (23rd minute) and Conor Bradley (39th minute). Dominik Szoboszlai (65th minute) and Luis Diaz (79th minute) scored in the second half to keep the Reds' dominance alive. Christopher Nkunku scored the sole goal for Chelsea in the 71st minute.

