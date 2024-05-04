"We have equal chance to win the ISL cup": Mumbai city FC's Petr Kratky ahead of title clash against MBSG

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 : The eagerly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final is scheduled to take place between two of the best teams of the season, Mumbai City FC led by Petr Kratky, and Mohun Bagan SG led by Antonio Habas. The teams will compete for the championship title on Saturday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Throughout the current season, both the Islanders and the Mariners have had a remarkably similar campaign. They started the season off on the wrong foot, followed by a mid-season change in managers. However, they managed to bounce back and showed a rise in dominance during the business end of the league.

As a result of their strong performances, both teams finished the league fixtures in the top two spots. They then went on to the playoffs, where they saw off the competition and rightfully earned a spot in the season's grand finale.

When we look back at the last time the Islanders faced the Mariners in the Shield decider this season, it's clear that the Kratky-led side was expected to win. Despite having much higher mathematical odds to clinch the Shield glory, the Islanders lost to the Mariners in a toppling defeat. This loss was a major setback for the Islanders, who had been one of the strongest teams in the league throughout the season.

The press conference before the final began with Mumbai City FC's head coach, Peter Kratky, discussing how the team has coped with their loss in the League Shield decider.

"Look it's always difficult because we knew what was at stake. We came here to fight for the Shield and unfortunately, we lost the game," he said.

"It's always hard for the team and the players, so we try to regroup after the game and pull ourselves to get up. It's very important we stick together through good times and through hard times. The bounce back is important. It wasn't an easy couple of training sections afterwards, sprites were a little bit down but we bounced back. Now we are in a good place to continue on it," he elaborated during the final press conference.

Kratky emphasised that he respected his opponents, but Saturday's game will be different.

"We have to respect Mohun Bagan SG's quality but we also know our quality. So, I think it'll be a very good and exciting game and I think we have the same quality to win the game," he said.

"So. we just go for it. And regardless if you play away or home, I think at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what had happened before. Now, it's the new game, it's the one-off game. It's a final and I think we have the same chance to win as them," he explained.

He continued, "I think we need to approach the game a little bit differently because it's final."

"I think we learned from the previous game. I think we started a little bit differently than we wanted to last game. And that caught us in the end. So, now we will come here to play our football from the first minute, you know. So, I think that the approach will be changed because we are here to compete and try to win the game. And try to win it in 90 minutes. If it's going longer, go longer. We are ready. The boys are strong and fit," he added.

The Australian hinted at his plans to tactically stop and exploit Mohan Bagan SG in a different way than last time.

"We are always coming up with some tactics and again we are looking at what Mohun Bagan SG have done during the season and how they play and how they change what they do," he said.

"This is basically a summary of how we look at this game. When Mohun Bagan SG's wingbacks go forward they leave a space behind them, and on Saturday we have to see where we can expose them and find the keys. We can always have some game plans but it's down to how we play, and find the space where we can attack and score goals. I can't say that's our tactics, going one way or another because we will have to look at what we will change," he stated.

