We have to all pull our weight in vital Spain match: German striker Havertz

Doha, Nov 26 German striker Kai Havertz has said that everyone has to "pull their weight" if their country is to avoid another shock exit from the World Cup finals.

Germany's shock defeat to Japan on Tuesday means that defeat to Spain on Sunday will almost certainly see the four-time World Cup winners crash out of the group stage for the second time in succession - a massive blow to a side usually competing for the title.

The Chelsea player admitted the players and coach had cleared the air after the defeat with a "fruitful exchange of views", reports Xinhua.

"I felt angry at our performance. Sooner or later, that gives way to a more clear or objective view that will be replaced by anticipation."

"We have analysed the game very well and seen our shortcomings and the areas we need to get better in," he explained. "Now we have to approach Spain as a true team and put our foot on the accelerator," he commented while refusing to be intimidated by Spain's spectacular 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening match on Thursday.

"Everyone needs to pull their weight and get back to a positive stride. A 7-0 win is a clear signal and we have great respect for the Spain team, we know they have quality but will we hide? Not at all."

"We just need to put it on the pitch. Now is the time to speak to each other and tell each other the truth and that is what makes the team stronger. In the end, we have good personalities and like to talk to each other face-to-face. Now we are in a bad moment but that can switch around quite fast. It can be the turning point for us," he insisted.

