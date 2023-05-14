"We have to be more clinical", says Manchester United manager ten Hag after win over Wolves

Manchester [UK], May 14 : Following his team's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League match, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said that it was vital for the side to bounce back from their previous two defeats and said that his side will not go the easy way in their remaining matches.

Manchester United moved four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League with three games remaining after a 2-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We had to bounce back from two defeats and individual mistakes, when we had no energy and played slow. Today we had to win and we did it," said Ten Hag as quoted by Sky Sports.

He also quipped that his forwards should get some credit for Dan Bentley's impressive display, saying: "We are very good at making the opponents' goalkeeper man of the match!

"We have to be more clinical."

United's remaining Premier League games are against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham, with two wins ensuring a place in the top four.

Ten Hag said that his team will not ease off, saying: "Last week we had bad experiences when we were not focused, did not have the energy, made mistakes and were losing games. That is not United."

"We have to match the highest standard. It is all about winning games."

"But I have heard United never go the easy way. That is in the DNA and we will follow that line - but we have to get over the line," concluded the manager.

Erik ten Hag's side is closing in on a Champions League spot, trailing only third-placed Newcastle, who drew 2-2 at Leeds earlier on Saturday, on goal difference.

United's performance will not be remembered for long, but the hosts performed in a must-win game, creating enough chances to keep the Wolves second-best throughout the game and preventing their opponents from recording a single shot on target.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, sweeping into an empty net from Antony's cross, before substitute Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury to secure the victory in stoppage time.

Manchester United is in fourth place in the points table, with 20 wins, six draws and nine losses. They have a total of 66 points. Wolves are in the 13th place with 11 wins, seven draws and 18 losses in their 36 games. They have a total of 40 points.

