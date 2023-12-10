"We have to make change to win": Hyderabad FC's Thangboi Singhto

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 : Ahead of Hyderabad FC's upcoming match against Northeast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, the away side's head coach Thangboi Singhto said they need to make changes to win a game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Singhto said that they are looking forward to the match.

"It's good to be back in the North-East, we both (Singto and Nim Dorjee Tamang) belong to the North-East. But, at the moment we are here for this match and we really are up to this game because it is something, sooner or later, we have to make a change in terms of winning a game," Singhto said, as quoted by ISL's official website.

Hyderabad FC's head coach accepted that it would be a tough game for them. He added that their opponents are much above us at the moment.

"So overall, I know it's going to be a tough game because not mentioning the last game NorthEast United FC had, but they are much above us at the moment. So, it's catching up, not only NorthEast United FC, but as a club, as a team, we need to start winning games and that's our aim, the next game," he added.

He further added that his side will continue performing at the biggest stage in Indian football.

"I think Hyderabad FC is known for promoting talented players who have gone and shown, at other clubs or in the national level too. So our progress, our, philosophy is a big word, but, our system of believing in the youngsters to come in, being given a chance and performing at the biggest stage in Indian football is something we will continue to do," he added.

In their previous five games, the Hyderabad-based side have failed to clinch a single win. They are coming into their upcoming fixture after losing against Mohun Bagan SG.

The away side are yet to win a single match of the league and currently stand at the bottom of the standings with just three points.

