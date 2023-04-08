We have to show reaction: says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of their clash against Arsenal

Liverpool [United Kingdom], April 8 : Liverpool will face Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday with the aim of reclaiming their place in the Top four spot.

But it will not be a walk in the park for the Premier League Giants. Arsenal finally turned their fortune at Anfield in 2022 after going winless for more than 10 years. This time Arsenal will be keen to replicate that victory as they are a different team with a different style of play but still with the same manager.

"It's obvious it's a different team, clear. Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously, the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it's super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said at the pre-match conference.

"It's not exactly what you can say about us in the moment, so that shows you what the situation is. But at least for a while we can mention, again, it's Anfield. So, we are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction - we have to - and improvement. That's what we will absolutely try on Sunday," Klopp continued.

In football, it only takes a second to change the dynamics of the game. One save, tackle or goal can change the flow of the game and Jurgen Klopp knows that winning these small battles could allow Liverpool to build their game on it.

"Good moments in games, building on that, so that's how it is. Good challenges, good battles in little areas and then keeping the ball. Because our main problem at Chelsea now when you look at that game it was like flipper - we have the ball, we give it away, we have the ball, we give it away. It's like you cannot watch that quick. From the analysis point of view, you think the computer is broke and that's obviously not how it should be," Klopp said.

Even after performing inconsistently throughout this season, Liverpool will be the favourites because of one factor - 'Anfield'. Anfield became a fortress because of the electric environment that Liverpool fans create, an environment which makes it hard for the opposition to breathe in. It suffocates them, lures them to make a mistake and punishes them once the deed has been done.

"Very important. So obviously we need 40, 50,000 Liverpool [fans] in away games and it might look different. It's not the only thing we should rely on, it's not that we think, 'OK, it's Anfield, so we will win.' There were a lot of tough games and we lost unfortunately games as well here, which was not helpful at all. But it's no secret that the combination of our people and the ground and then the boys is a pretty good combination, so that's what we have to throw in as well - but not relying on it. We have to push the train. In this moment, I have a very good feeling that we can do that," Klopp continued.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor