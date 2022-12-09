We must be aware of 'fantastic' Griezmann: England's Kieran Trippier

England must find a way to stop France's Kylian Mbappe, but Three Lions' Kieran Trippier has stressed the significance of also stopping former teammate Antoine Griezmann.

The reigning FIFA World Cup champions will be a difficult test for Gareth Southgate's team at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Much of the pre-match buzz has centred on the significance of containing Golden Boot leader Mbappe in Al Khor. Still, Trippier has emphasised the threat posed by Griezmann, his former Atletico Madrid teammate who has played 71 consecutive games for the national side.

"I didn't even know that. I was lucky to play with him. Experienced. You see his talent throughout his career and when you play with him you see his individual talent. He picks up spaces. He scores goals as well. He is one of those when even in training he is clever where he picks up space. He just drifts and is certainly a player to keep an eye on. He has the individual quality to find a pass, score a goal and arrive in the box. Griezy is a fantastic player, and one we have to be aware of," the England right-back was quoted as saying by Skysports.

Trippier speaks highly of his time under Diego Simeone, citing Griezmann as one of the players who helped him grow in Spain.

"A great guy. We got on really well. His English is good and he really helped me when I was there, even though he arrived after me. I have huge respect for him. We lived in the same area and spent a lot of time together off the pitch. As we all did. It was like a big family. He helped me with the language and was really important to me. As well as being a great team-mate on the pitch," he said.

Trippier and his Atleti teammates lived in La Finca, where they would walk to each other's houses and have regular barbeques.

"I had players round at mine. It was always important for me to show support and make them all aware that I was trying and making the effort to mix really. I spoke to Griezy a couple of months back. Obviously, he's doing his thing, I'm doing mine. It's one of those where on Instagram you speak and wish each other well and stuff like that," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

