"We must be proud of the path we have taken," says Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi after losing UCL final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Italian football club Inter Milan failed to defeat Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday. But Inter Milan displayed a good team performance and made it difficult for Manchester City to win the match. Following the defeat, Inter Milan's manager, Simone Inzaghi said, "We must be proud of the path we have taken," as per the official website of Inter Milan.

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0, to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Though Inter Milan displayed a good collective performance luck was not on their side as they failed to score a single goal in the match.

In the post-match interview, Inter Milan's manager Simone Inzaghi said, "It is the fifth final in two years and we must be proud of the path we have taken," according to the official website of Inter Milan.

He further added, "I congratulated the boys because they were great, they played a great game. We lost a final that we wanted to win at all costs, but they should be satisfied."

47-year-old Simone Inzaghi further complemented opponents Manchester City, as he said, "They were perfect as a team. We played against a very strong opponent, giving up very little."

While concluding he said, "We have many regrets, but we have to be proud. I gave the boys a huge hug as I give it to our fans who have always supported us."

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 56 per cent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

