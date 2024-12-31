'We need to be more focused': Mumbai City FC head coach Kratky after defeat against NorthEast United

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : After conceding a defeat against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC head coach Peter Kratky said that they need to be more focused, reported the league's official website.

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) defeated Mumbai City FC (MCFC) 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday. This was the first time that the Highlanders (NEUFC) triumphed over the Islanders in their last seven ISL meetings.

Despite dominating 65.2% of the possession, Mumbai City FC could take only three shots on target, as compared to the seven of the visitors. The home team took 31 crosses, but were unable to muster up concrete chances in the final third, according to a release from ISL.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kratky said that the team needs to learn from their mistakes.

"When we look at the game backwards and do our jobs as coaches in terms of preparation, we know that NorthEastUnited FC scored 15 goals in transition. And today, they scored another three in transition, and the first one was in 45 seconds. So, we prepared for that, but again, we need to be focused more on maybe the details of what actually can happen and how often it can happen in our squad. So, we need to learn from it. Me, as a coach, I'm reflecting on myself first," Kratky was quoted by ISL as saying.

Kratky hailed the Highlanders and called them a "good team". He added that they have to check where they went wrong.

"It is harder because they (NorthEastUnited FC) play away, you score a goal. And they're a good team, so they're in the top six. They have strength, they have quality. But it's always tough with us. Our preparation, focus, what can happen to us and how quickly. So it's always setbacks. We don't want to concede. We have four clean sheets for a reason. And today we conceded three goals for a reason. So we have to look at the details of the play, what went wrong all of a sudden. Again, if it's personal or if it's just an attitude, preparation, what is it," he added.

NorthEast United made the first breakthrough of the game through Alaaeddine Ajaraie in the opening minute of the game. Ajaraie shined later in the second half to double the lead for the Highlanders. Later in the game youngster Macarton Nickson scored a late stunner to end the game on a high note. NorthEast United FC recorded their sixth win of the campaign, moving up to fourth in the standings.

Nickson displayed a stunning performance in the midfield by blocking the hosts' attacks. Mumbai City FC dominated most of the possession but Macarton helped shield the defence while winning the ball in important situations. The youngster was named the 'Player of the Match'.

