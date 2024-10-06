"We played with confidence": JFC head coach Khalid Jamil after winning ISL clash against EBFC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 6 : Jamshedpur FC (JFC) head coach Khalid Jamil shared his pleasure after they secured a 2-0 win against East Bengal FC (EBFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur in Saturday's opener.

With that victory, the Men of Steel are unbeaten in each of their last four matches against the Kolkata-based club. Moreover, Jamil's men have climbed to the third spot in the league table with nine points from matches after securing back-to-back wins on their home turf.

The Indian head coach commended his players' work rate, who pulled their socks off, preventing the Red and Gold Brigade from converting their offensive moves. Jamil showered faith in his team's performance and is delighted to achieve the three points against East Bengal FC."Everybody worked hard; that's a good point. We played with confidence. We got what we wanted. We got a positive result; that's the most important," he said in the post-match press conference as per the ISL official website.

The Red & Golds have suffered four defeats on the trot in the ISL 2024-25 season. However, the Red and Brigade dominated 66% ball possession and created 24 chances, attempting 30 shots against Jamshedpur FC.

Praising his opponent's performance, Jamil acknowledged, "They (EBFC) played well; I agree. But I'm happy that we got the positive result we wanted. We'll try to improve our game (for our next game)."

Jamshedpur FC will now play against Hyderabad FC at home on October 21 after an international break. The head coach urged his players to improve during the break.

"We'll work on our defensive and offensive aspects. We'll give rest to the players who are playing continuously and motivate those who didn't play much. We will try to utilize this time," he said.

