"We were the best team": CFC head coach Owen Coyle after winning ISL 2024-25 clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) head coach Owen Coyle praised his players after they staged a 3-2 comeback win against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The Kalinga Warriors took an early lead through Diego Mauricio's penalty in the ninth minute.

However, Coyle's men showed resilience in the second half, coming from behind to score three goals. Farukh Choudhary's quick-fire brace just after the break and Daniel Chima Chukwu's debut goal put Chennaiyin FC ahead.

Despite Roy Krishna pulling one back in the dying minutes, the Marina Machans secured their first win of the ISL 2024-25 season with a 3-2 scoreline.

Coyle highlighted his players' collective effort and determination in securing the victory against the Kalinga Warriors on their home turf. He also acknowledged Odisha FC's squad depth and potential, offering praise for their head coach, Sergio Lobera.

"Odisha FC are a very good side with Sergio (Lobera), an outstanding coach and a close friend of mine. They had a wonderful team last year and made some excellent additions this season. Boumous, Jahouh, and Krishna are fantastic players. But it was clear that we deserved the win. We were the best team today, for sure," Coyle said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

Chennaiyin FC were trailing by a goal at half-time but bounced back in the second half to secure their first victory of the season.

When asked how he addressed his players during the break, Coyle said, "We calmed the boys down at half-time, telling them we were playing well and creating good chances. We just needed more intensity, more pressing. In the second half, we scored three goals, and it could have been more. It's all about game management, and we came to win in Odisha."

Odisha FC were unbeaten at the Kalinga Stadium during the ISL 2023-24 season. Coyle acknowledged that this record motivated his players to break it and take all three points in the opening fixture.

"It's been a fortress for them. They were unbeaten against strong ISL teams last year, which shows the quality of Odisha FC. That probably enhances Chennaiyin FC's performance today, especially since we came from behind. We maintained the focus and mentality I always talk about," Coyle explained.

Chennaiyin FC will play away from home in seven of their opening ten games. However, Coyle views this as a challenge and is determined to maintain a winning mentality, regardless of the venue.

He added, "Seven of our first ten games are away from home, but we aim to win, whether it's home or away."

"We didn't come to Odisha to settle for a draw. We always play on the front foot, looking to win, even when we're behind. We did that very well today. There were some outstanding performances, but the most important thing is the team," Coyle concluded.

