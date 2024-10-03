"We were the better team": Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky after draw against Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Following the head coach Petr Kratky felt that they were the better team at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders had the more clear-cut chances but couldn't convert as they stretched their winless run to three games after a draw at Mohun Bagan SG and a defeat at Jamshedpur FC.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kratky said that the Islanders pushed hard in the first half.

"So, for me, when I reflect on the whole game. I think we were the better team. We pushed hard in the first half. There are many positives from the game," Kratky was quoted by ISL as saying.

"It's a new team, a new season. This season will be totally different. We need to start somewhere. I can see the bright future. We need to keep working and become better every day," he added.

The Islanders were up against formidable opponents Bengaluru FC, who came into the match having won all three previous games this season, without conceding a goal.

The Mumbai head coach revealed he had to tweak his gameplan to tackle the challenges before facing Bengaluru FC.

"Bengaluru FC is a very good team. They have four clean sheets for a reason. (Playing long) was more of a strategy today. Bengaluru FC press very well. We want to play football, but we also want to win, so we have to make these adjustments sometimes. We too want to play from the back but we need to understand when to do it and against which opposition. So, it was our decision not to do it. The execution could have been better in some parts," he added.

Mumbai City FC will travel to FC Goa for their next match after the international break before returning home to face Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC within a week.

