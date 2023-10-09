"We will try to beat upcoming opponents": Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola

London [UK], October 9 : Following Manchester City's 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, City head coach Pep Guardiola said that the players are very disappointed since they are not used to losing matches.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Pep said that in football this happens when a team loses even after keeping better possession. The City head coach also added that no team has won four Premier League in a row other than Manchester City.

"I have gratitude for the guys, they gave everything. I know how disappointed they are because they are not used to it. It is football, it happens. We do not have to win the Premier League. No team ever has won four Premier League in a row," Pep Guardiola said at the post-match press conference.

Talking about the Premier League standing, Pep added that even though they are behind others but they will make a comeback in the League.

"We are behind but it is October. Last season it happened but the season is long. We have people coming back and we will try to beat upcoming opponents like Brighton and United. We will continue," he added.

When asked about the match against Arsenal, Guardiola said that the away team started off well but in the second half they lacked rhythm.

Pep also said that in the second half, City and Arsenal both did not create much but City defended well.

"It was a tight game. Congratulations to Arsenal for the victory. We started really well in the first minutes, they started really well in the second half. With Martinelli, they increased the rhythm. We didn't create much, they didn't create much. We defended really well, both teams. In the end, one deflection was the difference," he added.

"They defended brilliantly. How many [chances] did they have? We didn't have much. It is what it is, it was a tight game. In football it happens, they did everything but in football at this level, the details, margins and quality are the difference." he concluded.

Talking about the match, both Arsenal and Manchester City were goalless in the first half even though Pep Guardiola's side created many goal-scoring chances in the game but still failed to get the back of the net.

Soon after the second half kicked off, Arsenal's Martinelli came close to scoring a goal but City's Ederson saved the Gunners' first shot on target of the game.

Arsenal continued creating chances in the second half. In the 75th minute of the game, The Brazilian forward Martinelli kept the ball to Odegaard but the Norwegian midfielder could not keep the shot on target and went over the post.

However, in the 86th minute of the game, Arsenal found the first breakthrough of the game after Gabriel Martinelli curled his left-footed shot that went into the bottom-left corner. City goalkeeper Ederson had no chance to save it as he already dived on the other side and the ball took a deflection from City's defender Ake.

City kept possession of 515 in the whole game. On the other hand, Arsenal could only keep possession of 49%.

However, Arsenal made kept more shots than City. The Gunners made 12 shots (2 on target), and City kept only 4 (1 on target).

In their upcoming match in the Premier League, Manchester City will play against Brighton on October 21 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

