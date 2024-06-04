"We're on to final stage of preparations": India head coach Igor Stimac before facing Kuwait

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 : India head coach Igor Stimac opened up on Blue Tigers' preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar and said that they are on the final stage of practice now.

The Blue Tigers had started training in Bhubaneswar on May 11 before travelling to Kolkata.

Stimac took to his official X account and said that they are ready to face Kuwait and Qatar in the upcoming qualifier matches. He added that they need to make their tactics right and need to be mentally strong.

"The players are ready to go, we're on to the final stage of preparations for Kuwait and Qatar. It's all about getting out tactics right and making sure we are all mentally exactly where we need to be," Stimac wrote on X.

The match has a lot of significance for Indian football fans as it will mark the last appearance of legendary captain Sunil Chhetri in an international outing. Earlier in May, the 39-year-old announced that June 6 would be his last appearance in the international arena.

India are currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

India's quest for a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers suffered a serious jolt when they went down to Afghanistan 1-2. The winners trailed 0-1 at halftime.

The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait on June 6 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. The second qualifier match will be played on June 11 against Qatar. The second match will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Qatar.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem,

Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor