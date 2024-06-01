"We're very happy to be here": Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric ahead of UCL Final clash

London [UK], June 1 : Star Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric said that the Los Blancos are very happy to happy to play the final match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) against Borussia Dortmund in London.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Modric said that the Real Madrid players are very 'calm and confident' before the 'most important game' of the season.

"We're very happy to be here, with a lot of confidence and calm to face the most important game of the season. I hope we do well, as we have done all season," Modric was quoted by Real Madrid as saying.

He added they are playing against a big team in the final match of the tournament. He also praised Borussia Dortmund and said that they had a 'magnificent' season.

"Everyone sees us as favourites, but we don't think like that. The game is 50-50, we're playing against a big team that has had a magnificent season in the Champions League. There's a lot of respect and that's why we're very focused and excited. We have been training well and I hope that we can show that on the pitch," he added.

"We prefer to go ahead if possible but we have shown many times during this year and previous years that when things don't go well we stay confident and fight until the end. We always find a way to do that and we're able to turn things around. We have to continue to have that mentality, commitment and fight, but we prefer to be ahead in the game," he further added.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form currently as they are unbeaten in their previous five matches in all competitions. In La Liga, Real finished the league with 95 points from 38 matches. Jude Bellingham's presence helped the Whites a lot as he is the top scorer for Real with 19 goals. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior finished with 15 goals and five assists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor