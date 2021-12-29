When we play well, such scorelines are possibility for us: Hyderabad FC's Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was pleased with the way his team executed their game plan as they continued their unbeaten run after defeating Odisha FC 6-1 in Match 43 of the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolin, Goa on Tuesday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored two as Edu Garcia, Javier Siverio and Joao Victor added one each with Hector Rodas putting one in his own net to help Hyderabad FC win big.

"We knew, that in the second half, Odisha FC had very dangerous players in the pitch and off the pitch. We knew, for example, Aridai Cabrera would enter in the pitch in the second half, then the main aim was to score three goals, don't defend all the time, just play with our style. And I think that after the third and fourth goal, practically the game got finished at that moment," said Manuel Marquez in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"This competition is very equal. Despite that, we won 5-1 last week and 6-1 today. But in the last seven games, five were drawn, I think it's a very equal competition. The only thing that I can tell is that we will continue to play this style of football. We are a team that when we play more or less well, these kinds of scores are possible. But when we don't play well, like in the last game, even when we don't play good, we are difficult to beat," he added.

Regarding the clash with ATK Mohun Bagan, the head coach said that they are a hard team to beat even with the change of the coach.

"It's a very difficult game. All of us know ATK (Mohun Bagan) is a hard team to beat, even with the change of the coach and with the change of the style, but I always repeat that they are a very good team. But we will have our options to win. Now we have New Year, so we have some days to rest and recover to play this game. I think it will be a good game," said the head coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

