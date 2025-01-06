"Why can't we do this every week?" Fernandes questions why Manchester United can't deliver performances like Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], January 6 : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was in a state of mixed emotions after the Red Devils delivered an inspired performance to walk away from Anfield with a point against Liverpool, reported Sky Sports.

Against the run of form, Manchester United took everyone by surprise by giving the table toppers, Liverpool, a run for their money in their own backyard.

It was a game where momentum swung like a pendulum till the sound of the final whistle echoed at Anfield. It ended in a 2-2 draw, but Manchester United had a lot of positives to take, considering their recent form.

Overcome with emotions, Fernandes felt it was a "good" and "fair result" but lamented the missed chance of bagging all three points.

"Criticised and fairly because the position in the table says it all, we lost too many points. Even today, we can't be happy with a draw because we need points more than they did. It was a really good result, we could have even won the game in the end, but it's a fair result," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

Manchester United's run under new head coach Ruben Amorim has been a mix of sunshine and rain. Before stepping into Anfield, Manchester United were tottering at the 14th spot following their 2- loss against Newcastle United.

With just seven points separating the Red Devils from the relegation zone, Amorim's side needed to walk away with something to help the club's cause.

With a spirited performance, Manchester United managed to salvage a point. The Portuguese midfielder urged his side to consistently deliver such a performance in the games that lie ahead of them.

"I'm pretty upset because if we show this today at Anfield against Liverpool, who are first in the league and probably the outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can't we do this every week? Finally, I did a proper performance overall, and I think we need much more from ourselves to get something from this season," he added.

After a goalless first half, the pace of the game picked up when Lisandro Martinez broke the stalemate with a thunderous effort. Liverpool needed just seven minutes to find the equaliser through Coady Gakpo.

The fortune shined on Liverpool after De Ligt handed the ball in the penalty box after Alexis Mac Allister's header. The Egyptian wizard, Mohammed Salah, slotted the ball into the back of the net to muscle Liverpool to a 2-1 lead.

Despite trailing with just 20 minutes of regular time left, Manchester United dug deep and restored the parity in the game. Ten minutes later, Amad Diallo equalised after Alejandro Garnacho set him perfectly with a cross. Harry Maguire had the chance to clinch the winner, but he fluffed his chance as the game ended in a draw.

With a point in their kitty, Manchester United moved to the 13th spot with 23 points before hosting Southampton next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor