Women's coach Joakim Alexandersson announces 23-member squad for Maldives friendlies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 : The Indian women's team coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced a 23-member squad for the FIFA International Friendlies against Maldives on December 30, 2024 and January 2, 2025.

Both matches will be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru at 15:30 IST. The matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

The Swedish coach, Alexandersson, said, "We have some senior women's players joining us in the Bengaluru camp so we'll have a mix of U20 and senior players for this match. We're going to try and implement some things in tomorrow's game. It's nice to see and train the best in the country."

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Nandini

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Juhi Singh, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Shivani Toppo, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Vikshit Bara

Midfielders: Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Neha, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Nitu Linda, Rimpa Haldar

Forwards: Lhingdeikim, Lynda Kom Serto, Pooja, Pyari Xaxa, Simran Gurung

Coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper coaches: Dipankar Choudhury, Hameed KK.

