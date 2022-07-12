Women's Euro 2022: England secure historic 8-0 win over Norway, Northern Ireland lose to Austria

A hat-trick from Beth Mead helped England gain a record-breaking 8-0 win over two-time European champions in their second group stage game of Euro 2022 here at The Falmer Stadium in East Sussex on Monday.

No side had ever scored eight goals in a single Euros match across men's and women's competitions until the Lionesses crushed Norway at Amex Stadium. With this win, they have advanced into the quarter-finals as Group A winners with wins in both matches.

Norway looked better during the first ten minutes or so of the game but the English started their reign of terror over Norway from the 12th minute and did not stop after that. They were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute after a foul and Georgia Stanway successfully put the ball into the net.

Just three minutes later, England doubled their lead thanks to an excellent goal by Lauren Hemp. Norway had a few half chances between these two goals but could not convert them into goals.

In the 29th minute of the match, Ellen White made it 3-0 in favour of England. Norway could not keep this Manchester City forward in check and she easily strengthened her side's hold on the match.

Beth Mead scored two back-to-back goals in 34th and 38th minute to make it 5-0. White netted her second goal in the 41st minute to make it 6-0 before half-time, when she met Fran Kirby's cross with a leaping header.

The second-half was not much of a goal-fest but the English were in control. In the 66th minute, Alessia Russo scored her first-ever England goal just ten minutes after coming to the field as a substitute, beating Guro Bergsvand in the air to make it 7-0.

Med completed her hat-trick in the 81st minute, Maria Thorisdottir failed to stop Med and allowed her to score the eighth goal of the match.

England will be back at The Falmer Stadium next Tuesday to face off the runners-up of Group B. Their next match will be against Northern Ireland on Friday.

On the other hand, Northern Ireland has been kicked out of their first major international tournament after losing to Austria 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Monday. They needed England to lose against Norway but results did not go their way in that match either.

Austria started better, with their winger Julia Hickelsberger looking really good.

Before Northern Ireland could get their first-half water break, Katharina Schiechtl tapped from close range after a free-kick from Sarah Puntigam and netted the first goal for Austria in the 19th minute.

Northern Ireland did create some chances in the first half. Lauren Wade and Kirsty McGuiness tried to score for their side, but goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made successful saves.

At the start of the second half, Northern Ireland did stifle Austria's attacking impetus but could not create chances of their own. Wade put in a solid first-time effort over Zinsberger's bar but still could not score an equaliser for his side.

In the 88th minute, Austria took an unassailable lead after Katharina Naschenweng made it 2-0.

Austria will now take on Norway on July 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

