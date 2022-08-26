Working constantly to strengthen our squad, says Liverpool coach Klopp

London, Aug 26 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club could enter the transfer market, saying the authorities are working constantly to find the right player for the squad.

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay since finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season and a lengthy injury list has left them short of midfielders.

The transfer window closes next Thursday and Klopp said, "We are working constantly on these type of things and we've spoken before about why sometimes it's not happening. Sometimes it's expensive, sometimes not the right player, but then situations change. It needs to be the right player and we're working. If something will happen or not, I don't know."

Klopp is not expecting any of his injured players to return to contention for Saturday's home Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher have all missed out recently, while Nunez is still suspended.

"For this weekend probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago are not too far away, Jota is getting closer, so positive news, but I don't think anyone is available for tomorrow," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

Klopp admitted his players have to improve but said his side's short-comings had been "football problems" that could be easily resolved.

The coach said he was well aware of "the situation" but was not too concerned and insisted he was relishing the challenge.

"The United game has gone, done and dusted and now we have a different game. It's not a situation I wanted to have, but actually I like it as well - it's a challenge," he said.

