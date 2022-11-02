FIFA World Cup Greatest Games: Brazil 1-7 Germany (2014)

The particular game might seem like a one sided affair but the emotions displayed after the game is still vividly remembered by fans all across the globe. The game marked several tournament records. Germany's win marked the largest margin of victory in a FIFA World Cup semi-final. The game saw Germany overtake Brazil as the highest scoring team in World Cup tournament history and become the first team to reach eight World Cup Finals.

Miroslav Klose scored his 16th career World Cup goal and surpassed Brazil's own Ronaldo as the tournament's all-time record goalscorer. Brazil's loss broke their 62-match unbeaten streak at home in competitive matches, going back to the 1975 Copa América (where they lost 3–1 to Peru in the same stadium), and equalled their biggest margin of defeat in a match alongside a 6–0 loss to Uruguay in 1920.Ultimately, the match was described as a national humiliation. The outcome was also the worst loss by a host country in World Cup history, as the six-goal difference doubled the previous record margin.