Xavi Simons rejoins RB Leipzig

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The transfer saga of Xavi Simons has concluded with the Dutch international rejoining RB Leipzig on a season-long loan from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as confirmed by the German club on Monday.

Earlier this summer, Simons was linked with potential moves to Bayern Munich and Manchester United. However, he ultimately chose to return to his former club.

He has agreed to extend his loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint Germain for another season.

According to Goal.com, the official statement from the Bundesliga club read, "Speculation surrounding Xavi's future can finally be put to rest, with the Netherlands international (20 senior caps) returning to the Red Bulls for the new season. RB Leipzig will loan the 21-year-old from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for another year."

The 21-year-old was scheduled to complete a medical examination on Monday and to train individually before joining the team on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich have openly expressed their admiration for Simons following his standout performances for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

"He has everything, including mentality and character. An exceptionally good player," Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freund, remarked last month was quoted by ESPN as saying.

Sky Germany had earlier reported that the Dutch international picked RB Leipzig over a move to Munich as he felt that he has a more secure role at his current club.

Simons, who has played 20 matches for the Netherlands, had an impressive season with Leipzig last year, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists in 43 appearances. Leipzig announced that he will wear the No. 10 jersey for the upcoming campaign.

He is a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, signed with Paris Saint Germain in July 2019.

Initially joining PSG's under-19 team, he made his professional debut in February 2021. During his time at PSG, He won both the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles.

In 2022 Simons moved back to the Netherlands to play for PSV Eindhoven, where he had a remarkable season, winning the KNVB Cup, the Johan Cruyff Shield, and finishing as the Eredivisie's top scorer.

In 2023, he returned to PSG, only to be immediately loaned out to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Simons began his international career with the Netherlands at youth level and was first called up to the senior national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he made his debut during the tournament.

