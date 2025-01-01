Yearender: Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri bows out to international football after iconic career spanning two decades

New Delhi [India], January 1 : The torchbearer of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, announced his retirement in 2024, bidding farewell to a career that spanned over two decades.

From a humble boy with dreams of representing India to becoming the country's all-time highest scorer and one of its most revered football icons, Chhetri's all-inclusive success is truly remarkable.

Chhetri made his professional debut for Mohun Bagan in 2002, where he played until 2005, scoring eight goals in 18 matches. Though the early years were challenging, his talent quickly caught the attention of larger clubs across India. Over the years, Chhetri played for JCT (2005-08), East Bengal (2008-09), Dempo FC (2009-10), Chirag United (2011), Mohun Bagan (2011-12), Churchill Brothers (2013 on loan), Bengaluru FC (2013-15, 2016-present), and became a household name in Indian club football.

In total, Chhetri has scored 158 goals in 365 club appearances throughout his career. His international journey began in 2005, when he made his debut for India and scored his first goal. Chhetri's career reached a high point in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, where his hat-trick against Tajikistan secured India's qualification for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup and propelled his rise to fame.

Chhetri also had stints abroad, playing for the USA's Major League Soccer club Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2012-13. These experiences helped refine his game and made him a more versatile striker.

As the captain of the Indian national team, Chhetri's leadership skills shone brightly. Under his captaincy, India experienced what is now regarded as the golden era of modern football in the country, winning multiple SAFF Championships and Intercontinental Cups. One of his defining moments came during the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, where he used social media to appeal for greater fan support, successfully bringing thousands to the stadium and boosting interest in Indian football.

Chhetri has scored 94 goals in 150 international matches, making him the fourth-highest scorer in international football. He is only behind legends like Lionel Messi (106 goals in 180 matches) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in 205 matches).In his club career, Chhetri won numerous accolades, including the I-League (2009-10 with Dempo and 2012-13 with Churchill Brothers), as well as multiple titles with Bengaluru FC, including the I-League (2013-14, 2015-16), Indian Super League (2018-19), Federation Cup (2014-15, 2016-17), Super Cup (2018), and Durand Cup (2022).

Chhetri has also been honoured with the prestigious All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year title seven times (2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19, 2021-22) and the FPAI Indian Player of the Year award three times (2009, 2018, 2019). He has received the Arjuna Award (2011) and the Khel Ratna Award (2021), India's highest sporting honor. Under his leadership, India reached the top 100 in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 2023 since 2018, and Chhetri's dream of seeing India compete in the FIFA World Cup inspired millions of fans.

Chhetri's journey is not just that of a football star but also an inspiration for the next generation, proving what can be achieved with relentless dedication and hard work.

