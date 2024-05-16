Your glittering legacy will be remembered forever: Naveen Patnaik lauds India skipper Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], May 16 : After Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the 39-year-old and said his "glittering legacy" will always be remembered.

Patnaik took to his official X account and said Chhetri will always inspire young players to achieve big dreams. The Odisha CM also wished the 39-year-old for his future.

"Join millions of football fans and sports lovers from across the country to bid farewell to football icon @chetrisunil11 as he announces to hang up his boots after a remarkable career. Your glittering legacy will be remembered forever and will inspire young sportspersons to dream big. Best wishes for your future," Patnaik wrote on X.

On Thursday morning, Chhetri took to X to announce his retirement from international football. He will have his last dance for the Blue Tigers in front of the home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6 against Kuwait.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

In his long-lasting international career, the skipper has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

