"Youth structure of Punjab FC is very strong": Vinit Rai

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Punjab FC midfielder Vinit Rai shared some interesting insights by revealing that the youth team of the club that will play in the upcoming Next Generation Cup has been training with their senior Indian Super League (ISL) counterparts to prepare themselves for facing international opponents.

Rai, 26, has played 104 matches of the ISL across eight seasons and most recently won the Indian Super League Cup with Mumbai City FC in 2023-24.

However, he switched to Punjab FC in the summer transfer window and is mighty impressed by the efforts undertaken by the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2023-24 champions to gear up their youngsters for the impending challenge that they are about to face in the Next Generation Cup in the United Kingdom (UK).

"The most important takeaway from the Next Generation Cup will be the exposure that our players will be able to obtain. The key difference between a youth player in India and that abroad is the amount of game time they receive by the time they hit a certain age. Growing up, playing time in a competitive environment is the most important thing for any player," Rai said during a discussion with the RFDL.

"Most of the players from the RFDL will play for us in the Next Generation Cup too. They have trained with us, the senior team players, so it has been good for them and will help them when they face stronger opponents. When youngsters train with senior players, they grow individually and that's what the club has been preparing them for by encouraging them to practice with the senior players. The youth structure of Punjab FC is very strong," he added.

Rai also laid out some of his insights about the way Punjab FC go about building a formidable youth football setup. The team won the RFDL 2023-24 season unbeaten across 16 matches under the coaching of Sankarlal Chakraborty.

They were a cut above the rest of the teams, showing tremendous maturity in defence and consistent efficiency upfront while taking the attack to the opposition. Rai also hailed the footballing culture prevalent in Punjab for the same, saying that there are talented players in every village of the state and that the club is ensuring that they are able to bring those individuals into mainstream football through their scouting network.

"As far as I have heard, the youth structure of Punjab FC is very strong. In this state, there are football academies in every small village and the club goes and scouts them from there and brings them into the professional setup. It's a very good thing. They won the RFDL handsomely, unbeaten across 16 games and they are also going to the United Kingdom (UK)," Rai said.

"It will be a great opportunity to play against teams like Aston Villa, amongst others, which is a great opportunity for young players to pick the kind of intent and tempo from youth-level teams abroad. Only when they go and play there, will they be able to learn from their international peers. All the three clubs are representing our country and I want to appreciate the Reliance Foundation for undertaking these initiatives over the last few years," he added.

Punjab FC begin their Next Generation Cup campaign with a match against Aston Villa FC on August 1. They will later face Tottenham Hotspur FC and Everton FC on August 2 and 3, respectively.

