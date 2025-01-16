12 doctors suspended, says CM Mamata Banerjee in two hospital death cases

Kolkata, Jan 16 The West Bengal health department has suspended 12 doctors after the death of a woman and a newborn baby in the alleged expiry saline case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

Five women fell ill after being allegedly administered expired Ringer’s Lactate at a state-run medical college and hospital in West Midnapore district. One of the five women, Mamoni Ruidas died on January 10, and the baby passed away on Thursday morning. The baby was of Rekha Shaw, one of the five surviving women.

“Parallel probes by the state health department and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the matter had proved the negligence of these doctors towards duty beyond doubt. Had these doctors performed their duties properly, these lives could have been saved. These 12 doctors have been suspended already. Apart from that the CID is conducting a probe into the matter and legal proceedings will be adopted against the doctors as per findings and legal provisions,” the Chief Minister said.

These suspended doctors include the medical superintendent-cum vice-principal (MSVP) and the resident medical officer of the said medical college & hospital.

The CM also said that had there been CCTVs within the operation theatres, the offenders could have been caught red-handed. “I think that CCTV machines should be installed in each and every operation theatre and I have asked the state health secretary to take necessary action on this count,” the Chief Minister said.

She said the compensation of Rs 5,00,000 will be provided by the state government to the family members of the deceased woman.

“At the same time, we would also be offering a job to one member of the family if they want,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that there is a rule of eight hours of duty for the senior doctors, which many of them are not following. “Such negligence towards medical duty is equivalent to a criminal offence. So we need to take strong action. If you think that you are unable to perform the prescribed duties you can quit your job and go to any other state,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, who accompanied the Chief Minister at the press conference, said that from the investigation it is clear the operation protocols were not followed in this particular case. “The junior doctors were given the responsibility of the operation in the absence of senior doctors,” Pant said.

However, the Chief Minister disagreed with the popular thought that the administration of expired Ringer’s Lactate was responsible for the tragedies at the said medical college and hospital. “Had it been the case, then there would have been similar reports from other hospitals in the state where the same solution was used,” the Chief Minister said.

