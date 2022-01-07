15 IIM-Udaipur students test Covid positive

Jaipur, Jan 7 Fifteen students of IIM-Udaipur tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Of the infected, 13 are asymptomatic while two students have a slight cold.

The infected students have been isolated and all protocols are being followed.

IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said: "We sent 521 samples for testing on Thursday, of which 15 tested positive. The infected students are isolated and all preventive measures are being taken. Classes and exams are being conducted online."

"The campus is operating with 50 per cent staff, and we abide by all the COVID guidelines regulated by the government. We must take all safety measures and stay resilient in these challenging times. We shall also be showing full cooperation with the Udaipur administration to adhere to maintaining safety protocols," Shah added.

He said, "With the increase in the number of cases in the city, physical activities at the institute were cancelled. We have been following rigorous protocols of COVID prevention."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor