200 fall ill after eating buckwheat flour in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Sep 23 At least 150 to 200 people reportedly fell ill in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday after consuming 'Kuttu Aata' also known as Buckwheat flour and were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital (BJRM Hospital).

Officials confirmed that the number of patients was steadily rising, with several individuals reporting symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, loose motions, and restlessness.

Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO at BJRM Hospital, said that around 150–200 people from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar were treated in the emergency ward with similar complaints.

The Delhi Police received a call at around 6:10 A.M. and immediately dispatched a team to the affected areas. The police also contacted the Food Department for further investigation.

"Acting promptly, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents are being sensitised through beat staff and public address systems. The matter has also been communicated to the Food Department for further necessary action," the police said in a statement.

Authorities clarified that all the patients were found to be stable and none required hospital admission. No case was reported to be critical, and the information was issued for public awareness.

Residents said the buckwheat flour had been purchased from the Adarsh Nagar market.

Krishanpal, one of the locals, said, "After eating this buckwheat, five members of my family fell ill. I had to bring them to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital immediately. I had bought this buckwheat from Adarsh Nagar."

Another resident, Charanjeet, added, "My nephew fell ill suddenly, so I had to bring him to the hospital. After coming here, I got to know that hundreds have fallen ill after eating the buckwheat. I urge the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for this."

A woman's son recalled, "My mother was fasting, and when she broke her fast by eating a dish made with buckwheat, she suddenly collapsed. We brought her to the hospital and they gave her two injections to stabilise her condition."

"It's Navratri, and almost everyone was fasting. Later, whoever ate anything made from buckwheat fell ill. My wife and two children are still admitted, and till now, around 200 people have been affected. I believe the number may rise further," another added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor