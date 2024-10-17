3 Things That You Should Eliminate from Your Life

Most people think they need to add more stuff to improve their lives, while only a few know that building a purpose requires removing unnecessary stuff first. Studies reveal that people who focus on minimizing their bad habits do much better than those who only aim to acquire new good ones. Learn about the things to eliminate from your life that'll help unclutter your mind and space and make room for improvement. Also, discover tips on how to shift away from your old habits and what foods, like fresh fruits, multivitamins, ashwagandha tablets, etc., you can introduce in your breakfast for an energizing morning kick-off.

Get Rid of These Things

The first step to getting rid of something is acknowledging that it is useless to you. So, let's head straight to business and understand what three habits are killing your goals and tips to kick them out of life:

1. Doom Scrolling on Social Media

Science proves that while you are mesmerized by your screen, your brain works overtime. And that will negatively impact your new information processing and may even reduce your IQ. You must rewire your brain to avoid falling through the loophole of scrolling endlessly on social media. There are a few clever hacks that can help you fix this. Go to your phone settings and set an app limit for the social media you are addicted to. You can set it to an hour or 1.5 hours at most. If you don't have such a feature on your phone, you can still find apps that do the job for you. Also, change the position of apps on your phone so that you don't subconsciously open social media apps and wonder how you landed here.

2. Lay In Bed All Morning

We all experience it. Once we wake up, we cannot get out of bed. We seek our phones and sit glued in the bed until we get bored. This habit of procrastination wastes time and reduces productivity. Here's what you can do. Switch your phone off once your alarm has gone off and place it beyond your reach from the bed. Then, open all the curtains and windows to get sunlight. Science has proven that direct photon exposure causes the spiking of your cortisol levels in the morning to give you the energy needed for a great start to the day. Also, prioritize a nutritious and healthy breakfast so your morning energy lasts all day. If you feel low on energy, start eating fresh fruits, oatmeal, filling shakes and smoothies, and energy boosters like multivitamins, ashwagandha, and shilajit tablets.

3. Not Doing Anything to Manage Stress

We all tend to be stressed from time to time, some more frequently than others. Complaining about stress is quite a challenge, but not working on things that cause you stress is a story of an endless loop we know it is easier said than done. Practice relaxation techniques like breathing deeply, journaling, and yoga to soothe your mind and minimize stress. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, get proper nutrition, and get enough sleep to care for your physical and mental health. Building a solid social support network can also provide a valuable outlet for sharing your burdens. Make clear boundaries, learn time management, and prioritize things to beat stress at work and domestic life.

In Closing

You can improve your life by eliminating habits that leave you drained and stressed. These include limiting the wastage of time and energy scrolling through social media, procrastination, and inability to manage stress. Eliminating these habits can be a work in progress, but doing so will help you take control of your life, time, and energy.