35 fresh Covid cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 27 Tamil Nadu has reported 35 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Directorate of Public Health said in a statement here.

The statement also said that of the 38 districts in the state, 27 reported zero fresh Covid-19 cases and the figures were recorded till Saturday end.

Chennai district with 12 fresh cases has reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state, Vellore district has five new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with four cases and three each in Kancheepuram and Coimbatore districts.

The state had only 413 active Covid cases by Saturday night and 63 people were discharged from hospitals after being cured.

Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian while speaking to said, "It is nice to see that there is a fall in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases but people should not lower their guards and must wear masks, keep social distancing and wash hands regularly."

He also said that 50 lakh people above the age of 18 in the state are yet to take the first dose of vaccine and 1.3 crore people who are eligible for the second dose of vaccine are yet to inoculate themselves.

The minister however said that 92.19 per cent of people above the age of 18 years have taken the first dose and 76.2 per cent have completed the second dose of the vaccine. The minister said that 5.64 lakh people were inoculated during the 26th mega vaccination camp held on Saturday.

Subramanian said, "We want all the people to take vaccines as well as precautionary booster doses."

