46 Covid-19 cases in Punjab's law university

Chandigarh, May 4 Forty-six cases of Covid-19 were reported at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 60.

Authorities have declared the university campus a containment zone, the only one in Patiala district.

Health officials have been rushed to the university to assess the situation. The number of cases are expected to rise as several farewell parties were organised on the campus without following the safety protocols, said an official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor