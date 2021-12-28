46.6% of UP population fully vaccinated

Lucknow, Dec 28 Uttar Pradesh has now become the first state in the country with more than seven crore fully vaccinated people, which means over 46.6 per cent of the eligible population is now fully inoculated.

According to official data, 19.59 crore doses have been administered in the state which is the highest in the country.

An official statement said aggressive vaccination was an integral part of Uttar Pradesh government's comprehensive strategy to check the coronavirus.

Among all the districts in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow tops in terms of both total doses administered and fully vaccinated people.

Lucknow has the maximum number of fully vaccinated people, followed by Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly and Jaunpur in top five districts in terms of total doses administered.

Meanwhile, health officials urged people to adhere to Covid-19 prevention protocol despite getting vaccinated as the risk of infection remains high.

As many as 40 cases and nine recoveries were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state has climbed to 324 with Lucknow (63), Ghaziabad (57) and Gautam Buddha Nagar (56) accounting for maximum burden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor