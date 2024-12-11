47,307 people with autism, cerebral palsy enrol for Niramaya health insurance scheme in 2024: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 11 About 47,307 people with autism, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive impairments have enrolled in the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, said on Wednesday.

The scheme is a part of the National Trust, which was established under the National Trust Act, 1999, to promote the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities.

It aims at providing affordable and comprehensive health insurance coverage to individuals with these disabilities.

“In 2024-25, 47,307 people with autism, and cerebral palsy enrolled in the Niramaya health insurance scheme, to date,” Verma said.

He noted that the Niramaya scheme has been operational for the last three years.

In the year 2023-24, the government allocated and utilised Rs 13.87 crore for the scheme, while in 2022-23 it spent and used Rs 18.14 crores, the MoS said. In 2021-22, Rs 11.38 crore was allocated and used toward the scheme, he added.

Further, Verma noted that the Persons with Disabilities (PwD).can also avail the benefits under the flagship health scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

AB PM-JAY provides health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme can be availed by approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting the economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.

“With respect to the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) under AB PM-JAY, it may kindly be noted that the scheme's beneficiary base includes poor and vulnerable families identified in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC-2011). The SECC-2011 incorporates deprivation criteria for rural areas, one of which is ‘Disabled member and no able-bodied adult member’,” Verma said.

