5 foreign nationals test Covid positive in Bodh Gaya

Patna, Dec 26 Five foreign nationals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar's Bodh Gaya amid a nationwide alert over resurgence of the pandemic in various countries.

Of the five patients, five are from England and two from Myanmar, according to health officials.

Four of them were isolated in their respective hotels in Bodh Gaya, while a woman went to Delhi after her report came negative for the second time.

The five came arrived in Bodh Gaya from Thailand on December 20 to participate in Kaal Chakra Puja where Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama is the chief guest.

"We have learnt that 32 foreigners who came for a Kaal Chakra Puja have cough and cold. Accordingly, we have conducted the RT-PCR tests on the direction of District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM and found five of them to be infected with Covid-19," said Gaya Civil Surgeon Kamal Kishore Roy.

"We have isolated them in their respective hotels and also provided medical kits and instruction to follow Covid guidelines. The victims have minor symptoms," he said.

The Kaal Chakra Puja is held in Bodh Gaya every year and people from across the world come to participate in it.

This year, Buddhist monks, followers and foreigners of 50 countries have been registered for the event.

