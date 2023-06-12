50 fall ill in Bihar after consuming food at marriage function

Patna, June 12 At least 50 people have fallen ill after consuming food at a marriage function in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Majhauli village under the Pauthu police station.

After returning home from the function, the people started complaining of stomach pain, coupled with vomiting.

The affected people were taken to the Rafiganj sub-divisional hospital, where doctors said it was a case of food poisoning.

They are however, out of danger.

The doctors opined that the quality of the food might have gone bad due to excessive hot and humid temperature.

