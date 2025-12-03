6 Health Problems in Which Women Should Avoid Eating Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin, popularly known as Jeera is one of the most important ingredient , which is commonly found in kitchen. It is important spices in Indian cuisine, apart from adding flavour in food cumin is also considered a great home remedy for weight loss and improving digestion. Cumin is considered very beneficial for health as it contains iron, antioxidants and many medicinal properties.

Although cumin is beneficial for health, it is not necessarily useful for everyone. Especially for women who have certain health problems, eating cumin can be more harmful than beneficial. In some health conditions, eating cumin can aggravate the disease or have adverse effects on the body. For some women, it is better to limit or completely stop eating cumin, as it has a bad effect on their body. Sometimes this effect appears gradually, hence it is also called 'slow poison'. We probably eat cumin in various regular dishes, but let's see what are the 6 problems that can make eating cumin dangerous for women.

Women should not eat cumin if they have these 6 physical problems...

1. Acidity and heartburn: - Cumin sometimes relaxes the digestive muscles excessively. This causes stomach acid to come back up into the esophagus, which increases the problem of severe heartburn and acidity.

2. Low blood sugar: - Cumin can reduce sugar levels, so it is beneficial for women with diabetes. But women whose sugar levels are already low, eating cumin in large quantities can cause problems like weakness, dizziness or body tremors.

3. Liver problems: - Eating cumin for a long time and in large quantities can put unnecessary pressure on the liver and cause toxicity. In such a situation, women suffering from any chronic liver disease should not eat cumin by mistake.

4. Frequent nausea or dizziness:- Consuming too much cumin can cause stomach upset. This can upset the balance of the digestive system, which can lead to frequent nausea and lightheadedness or dizziness.

5. Respiratory problems:- Cumin oil or cumin can increase the incidence of respiratory problems in some women. This can cause them to experience coughing, difficulty breathing or asthma-like symptoms.

6. Allergic reactions:- Some women may be allergic to cumin. Consuming cumin can cause allergic reactions on their skin, such as red bumps, itching or swelling.