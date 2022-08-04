779 new cases, one Covid-related death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 4 Covid surge continues in J&K as 779 new cases came to light on Thursday.

Officials said that 779 tested positive in J&K today - 142 from Jammu division and 637 Kashmir division.

One patient succumbed to the infection today in Jammu as the total number of people killed by coronavirus virus rose to 4,774 in the Union Territory.

Since the pandemic started, 4,67,422 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 4,57,657 have recovered.

51 cases of black fungus have also been reported from J&K till date.

In order to check the spread of Covid infection, authorities have made wearing of masks mandatory at public places in all 20 districts of J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor