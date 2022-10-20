Adar Poonawalla says Serum Institute stopped Covishield production in Dec 2021

The Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla said that vaccine manufacturer stopped the production of Covishield vaccine starting December 2021, and of the total stock available at that time, around 100 million doses had already got expired.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he said booster vaccines have no demand as there is general lethargy among people and also because they are fed up with the pandemic, PTI reported.

According to the Serum CEO, booster vaccines have no demand because of the "general lethargy among people and also because they are fed up with the pandemic." Boosters have no demand at the moment. There is lethargy generally. People are fed up of COVID, vaccines. To be honest, I am also fed up with it. We all are, he further stated.



