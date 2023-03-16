Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Kolkata, March 16 In wake of rising number of children admitted with adenovirus related symptoms in West Bengal, the state Health Department on Thursday issued an advisory on dos and don'ts in case of children showing such symptoms.

As per the advisory, the children with such symptoms should be kept away from crowded places and the guard should avoid sending them to schools till the time they achieve complete recovery as per doctors.

The advisory said that the common symptoms are prolonged fever for over five days with cough and cold, breathlessness, loss of appetite, drowsiness and lesser urine secretion among others.

As per the advisory, even aged persons can get affected by adenovirus and the symptoms are similar. For them the advice is more intake of water and liquid items.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked the private hospitals and nursing-homes in the state to submit reports on their extent of preparedness to tackle any emergency situation on this count.

The state government has already constituted an eight-member task force to review the emerging situation of crisis. However, questions have been raised over the absence of any specialist paediatrician in the said committee especially in view of the fact the majority admitted to adenovirus-related symptoms have been children.

It has recently said that the health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys to identify the children affected, so that the process of early treatment can be started. The Health Department is also reportedly going strict about the tendency of the district hospitals in referring cases to hospitals in cities, thus putting additional pressure on the latter.



