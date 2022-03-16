Africa's Covid-19 cases near 11.3 mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, March 16 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,284,902 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said the Covid-19 death toll across the continent stands at 250,403, and some 10,560,754 patients have recovered from the disease, so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,695,175 cases, followed by the two northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,162,125 and 1,029,762 cases, respectively, it said.

In terms of regional caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, said the Africa CDC.

