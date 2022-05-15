Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 11.54 mn

Addis Ababa, May 15 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,545,490 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 252,626. Some 10,867,632 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,879,434 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,165,552 as of Saturday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

