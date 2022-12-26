After Agra, Unnao youth tests Covid positive

Unnao, Dec 26 After Agra, Uttar Pradesh has got its second case of Covid in Unnao district. A young man travelling to Dubai got himself tested and has been reported as Covid positive.

Sub-District Magistrate Ankit Shukla along with the Health Department team reached the youth's house and samples of 20 people, including the family members of the youth, were taken.

The local administration has isolated the youth under the Covid protocol.

Apart from this, his report will be sent for genome sequencing.

This young man is a resident of Koraura village of Hasanganj tehsil area of Unnao.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, a 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, had tested positive for Covid-19 following which he has been isolated at his home in Agra, chief medical officer Arun Srivastava.

His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.

"The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," Srivastava added.

The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid, he added.

This the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25, officials said.

