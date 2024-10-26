AIIMS Bhopal holds brainstorming session on diagnosis, treatment of blood cancer in children

Bhopal, Oct 26 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal held a brainstorming session on advanced technology and innovative strategies for enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of blood cancer in children.

More than 50 doctors from across the country, including from AIIMS New Delhi delivered lectures and shared their experiences during the two-day long session concluded on Saturday.

The session aimed to foster collaboration among specialists, including pathologists, paediatricians, and pediatric oncologists, to ensure better outcomes for young patients.

During the discussion, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal Dr. Ajay Singh highlighted the importance of collaboration among medical professionals on this serious issue. He noted the treatment of childhood cancer requires a multidisciplinary approach.

"Collaboration between pathologists, paediatricians, and pediatric oncologists is extremely important for correct diagnosis and effective treatment of blood cancer in children," he said while addressing the gathering of doctors and medical students.

Briefing about the multi-layer process of diagnosis, Dr. Singh noted that paediatricians typically suspect blood cancer based on symptoms such as prolonged fever, bleeding, nodular swelling, abdominal swelling, and difficulty in breathing while pathologists then confirm the diagnosis by identifying cancer cells in the blood, and the exact type of blood cancer is determined through specialised tests.

"Pediatric oncologists, in collaboration with pathologists and molecular oncologists, create individualised treatment plans based on the child's risk group to ensure the appropriate dose of chemotherapy," Dr. Singh said.

He advised practising doctors and medical students that an excessively high dose can lead to additional side effects and costs, while a low dose may increase the risk of cancer recurrence.

Dr. Singh asserted that the collaboration and exchange of knowledge among various specialists are expected to lead to more precise and effective treatment strategies for blood cancers in children.

"Such meetings are essential to understand each other's viewpoints and improve patient care, which is part of the mission of AIIMS Bhopal. I congratulate the departments of pathology and paediatrics for this important initiative to enhance the quality of healthcare provided to our young patients," he said.

He also noted that the joint meeting represents a significant step in AIIMS Bhopal's ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge technologies in cancer care and promote a multidisciplinary approach to treating complex conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor