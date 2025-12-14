Ajwain for Digestion: How Adding It to Roti Helps Clean the Stomach Naturally

Indigestion has become major issue, due to our bad lifestyle. Not only that, but this is often accompanied by numerous stomach problems such as constipation, bloating, gas, and acidity, leading to fatigue, irritability, and discomfort throughout the day. We try many remedies for these problems, but they only provide temporary relief. In such cases, a small change in your daily diet can significantly reduce stomach-related problems. Fortunately, a very simple, effective, and natural remedy is available right in our kitchen.

Ajwain seeds are not just a spice; they are considered an important medicinal remedy for improving digestion and relieving stomach ailments. Adding a spoonful of ajwain seeds to the chapati dough is a simple change that, when incorporated into your regular diet, cleanses the digestive system, improves digestive health, and reduces the incidence of stomach-related problems. See how this simple use of carom seeds can improve your stomach health and how to use this remedy for gas, constipation, and proper bowel cleansing.

The correct way to mix ajwain seeds into the dough.

When you knead wheat flour, add 1 to 2 teaspoons of ajwain seeds to it. Along with this, lightly crush the carom seeds and then add them to the flour. You can also add a little salt. You can include rotis made from this flour in your daily diet. These rotis should be eaten especially during breakfast or lunch. This will not only keep your stomach clean but will also make you feel lighter.

When exactly should you eat this roti?

1. Eating ajwain seed roti during breakfast in the morning is most effective.

2. If you eat a very heavy meal at night, then you should definitely include ajwain seed roti in your lunch the next day.

3. Including carom seed roti in your daily diet gradually strengthens the digestive system and keeps the stomach clean regularly.

Benefits of eating ajwain roti...

Eating roti made by adding ajwain seeds to the flour is a simple but extremely effective remedy for stomach health. The components in ajwain seeds have a direct positive effect on the digestive system, which helps in clearing the stomach and reduces many problems. The fiber and essential oils in ajwain seeds help increase bowel movements. This pushes the food forward, which removes the obstacles to clearing the stomach in the morning. ajwain seeds naturally have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. These help in removing harmful bacteria and toxins from the digestive system. Due to improved digestion and reduced gas formation, problems like acidity and heartburn can be controlled.