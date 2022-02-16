All you need to know about Obstructive Sleep Apnea which caused Bappi Lahiri's death

India today woke up to the news of the sad demise of disco king Bappi Lahiri. According to the doctors who had been treating him for the past few weeks, the main cause of his death was Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a condition he had been suffering from since 2021.

What is obstructive sleep apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleeping disorder characterized by the repeated collapse of the upper airway. It is the most common sleep-related breathing condition. OSA occurs when the muscles that support your throat's soft tissues, such as your tongue and soft palate, relax. This causes your airway to narrow or even close, cutting off your breathing for a brief period of time. Air should normally flow smoothly from the mouth and nose into the lungs at all times, including while sleeping. Apnea or apneic episodes are periods when breathing stops completely. The normal flow of air is repeatedly interrupted throughout the night in OS. Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type, which occurs when the muscles in the throat relax. You may begin to jerk your body or breathe with loud gasps. This can disrupt your sleep, reduce the flow of oxygen to your vital organs, and cause irregular heart rhythms.

What causes sleep apnea?

Excess weight and obesity, which are associated with the soft tissue of the mouth and throat, are the most common causes of obstructive sleep apnea in adults. When the throat and tongue muscles relax during sleep, this soft tissue can cause the airway to become blocked.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

The signs and symptoms of obstructive and central sleep apneas overlap, sometimes making it difficult to determine which type you have. The most common signs and symptoms of obstructive and central sleep apneas include:

Loud snoring, Gasping for air during sleep, Awakening with a dry mouth, Morning headache and Difficulty staying asleep (insomnia)